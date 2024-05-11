King Charles, Prince William issue clear stance on Harry's 'quasi-royal tour'

King Charles and Prince William are believed to be seething at Prince Harry’s current shenanigans cosplaying a working member of the royal family on Nigeria tour.

The Duke of Sussex was joined by wife Meghan Markle for a whistlestop tour to the African country after being invited by the Chief of Defense staff.

There, the couple is set to undertake several engagements, which have been translated by several royal experts and commentators as ‘faux royal work.’

Speaking to OK! magazine, former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond claimed: “The King and Prince William are firmly of the belief that you are either in or out of the working Royals."

Jennie continued: "This seems to be a rather strange halfway house. I think both the King and the Prince, and indeed the Government, will want it to be made clear that Harry is not representing either the Royal Family or Britain on this trip.”

It is pertinent to note that rift between Harry and his blood family is running as deep as ever, which was highlighted by the King and other royals failing to acknowledge the wayward prince on his trip to the UK earlier this week.