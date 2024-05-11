Prince Harry’s heartfelt gesture in Nigeria honours late mother Diana

Prince Harry honoured the memory of his mother, Princess Diana, as he visited the wards of the Nigerian military hospital Kaduna.

The Duke of Sussex had an emotional exchange with the wounded army men, as he appeared solo to see wounded soldiers the Nigerian Army Reference Hospital on the first day of three-day visit, via People Magazine.

In a video captured, Harry was seen taking a young man’s hand and asking how he had been doing.

Harry was also seen next to the beside of Private Habu Sadiq, as he asked him, “Are they helping you? Are you feeling better?”

“Get better, be strong,” Harry told the soldier, who had suffered from impaired eyesight due to a blast.

Harry’s mother, Diana, was famously known for her hands-on approach when it came to meeting with patients. She was the first royal to smash a stigma associated to HIV/AIDS as she shook hands with one of the patients.

Her move had brought a lot of awareness towards the disease, something not many royals had been able to achieve.

“She was not really a gloves person,” Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer previously told People Magazine. “She was very real and very about human contact.”