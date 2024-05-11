Shania Twain sizzles in sultry magazine cover ahead of new show

Shania Twain sizzles in new magazine cover

Shania Twain recently sizzled in a sultry new magazine cover to promote her new Las Vegas show, Come On Over.

The 58-year-old musician decided to go pants-less, posing for the cover of Haute Living.

Twain took to her Instagram on Friday, May 10, posing in a pair of cream and brown bottoms and a blouse alongside a white blazer.

Marking her third residency in Sin City, she paired it by rocking a series of cheeky bottoms, showcasing her “super-toned” legs.

In the final slide, the Man! I Feel Like A Woman songstress donned a business-chic look, wearing a long black blazer with a pair of classic black pumps.

She captioned the post: “An Invitation For The Ages: @shaniatwain wants you to “Come On Over” to Sin City in celebration of her iconic album’s 25th anniversary–and her third Las Vegas residency.

"Consider this your exclusive invite to enter Shania’s world, pop some champagne, and celebrate, as we talk Taylor Swift, taking risks, her major fashion moments and more at the link in bio.”

Twain’s photos quickly went viral, leaving fans awestruck.

Fans rushed to the comments section, adding heartfelt notes under her post.

One user commented: “I love Shania but why all this change?? She was beautiful!!”

While another user chimed in: “I love your wigs”

However, some users didn’t hesitate to hold back on the negative comments either.

A fan despised her look, noting: “You look like an aging washed up actress trying to look good.”

Another critic exclaimed: “This does not look like Shania anymore!!!!!!”