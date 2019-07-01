Sara Ali Khan will miss Kartik Aaryan ‘more than he knows’ after ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ wraps

Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan had been making hearts flutter with their recurrent pictures coming afloat from their endearing moments together on sets.

But it looks like their time together side by side has come to an end as the 23-year-old ‘Kedarnath’ actor turned to Instagram to share a wrap-up post about their time on the sets of Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Love Aaj Kal 2.’

Sharing pictures from the sets, the actor revealed how she will miss him ‘more than he will know.’

“It's a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for making my dream come true I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss,” she wrote.

“Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit,” she continued.

The newbie had been vocal about her crush on the heartthrob since 2018 till the two were roped in for the Imtiaz Ali-directorial which will be releasing on February 14, 2020.

