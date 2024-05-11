Tiffany Haddish blesses ex Common's new romance with Jennifer Hudson

Tiffany Haddish extends heartfelt wishes to ex Common

Tiffany Haddish recently extended best wishes to her ex Common for his new relationship with Jennifer Hudson.

In a candid appearance on the Making Space With Hoda Kotb podcast on Wednesday, May 8, the 44-year-old said: "I love Jennifer. I hope they're having fun. Girl, please."

Opening up on her relationship with the Just Wright actor, Haddish revealed: "It’s like, you remember when you was a kid and you’d be on a play date, and y’all like playing, having a good time, and then all of a sudden, y’all like sliding down the slide, and then you turn around and go, ‘Where did they go? Where did they -- where’d they go?’"

"And you see them waving at you and they mama carrying them. And they’re like, ‘Byeee.’ That’s what it was like," she added.

For the unversed, Haddish first crossed paths with Common while filming the 2019 film The Kitchen.

However, the couple confirmed their breakup in November 2021, a year after going public with their relationship.

Meanwhile, Common and Hudson were first spotted holding hands in 2022, sparking curiosity among fans. They attended various outings, including basketball games together.

Speaking on his breakup from Tiffany during a guest appearance on the show Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee: Uncensored, Common noted that they “mutually” decided to break up.

He said: "That this is what’s gonna be best for us, to still continue to love each other and be there for each other is to not be in a romantic relationship because we won’t be able to give to that."