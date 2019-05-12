Sara Ali Khan pens heartfelt note for Amrita Singh on Mother's Day

Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan is paying accolades to her superstar mother Amrita Singh on the occasion of Mother’s Day by hoping that she becomes at least 10 percent of the woman that she is.

The 24-year-old Kedarnath star revealed turned to Instagram as the world celebrates Mother’s Day to pay tribute to her own mother as well in throwback post where Amrtia Singh is bearing a noticeable resemblance with her Sara.

"Happy Mother's Day to my Mommy. Thank you for constantly being my strength, motivation and inspiration, Ma. I hope I can be 10% of the woman you are "#travelbuddy", "#soulsister", "#gratitude", "#strongestwoman", "#bosslady", "#gotitfrommymama", "#number1", "#mywholeworld,” read her caption.

Sara who presently lives with her mother in New Delhi shares frequent glimpses of her family members on her Instagram including her mother, Amrita, father Saif Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim as well as half-brother Taimur Ali Khan.

