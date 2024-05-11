Prince Harry, Meghan may announce bombshell surprise in next Nigeria trip

This comes after Harry gave a moving speech while the couple attended a school on Friday

According to a public relations expert, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may consider bringing their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, on their next visit to Nigeria.

Upon their arrival in Abuja, Nigeria, in the early hours of Friday morning, the Duke and Duchess wasted no time and immediately visited a school to interact with children.

At the Lights Academy in Abuja, Prince Harry delivered a poignant speech on mental health, followed by Meghan addressing the attending pupils.

Anticipating the couple's journey, a public relations specialist suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would likely aim to inspire positive stories during their visit to Nigeria, a prediction that appears to be accurate.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror ahead of the couple's trip to Nigeria, Lynn Carratt from Press Box PR said that the couple would likely want to "generate some positive stories", with their security at the forefront of their minds.



Ms Carratt explained how the couple were invited by the head of Defence, Christopher Musa, who Harry built up a close friendship with at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf last year.

She added how Meghan recently discovered that she has Nigerian heritage, adding that "it's possible that they might take Archie and Lilibet" on a visit at some point. If they do decide to take Archie, "it wouldn’t be Archie’s first official overseas visit, he made his debut as a baby on the Couple’s Royal Tour in South Africa," Ms Carratt noted.

Concluding her analysis, Ms Carrat said: "Nigeria is a country where Meghan and Harry are celebrated, and they’ll want to generate some positive stories for the visit.

This comes after Harry gave a moving speech while the couple attended a school on Friday. Speaking to the children and addressing the room, Harry said: "In some places around the world, more than you would believe, there is a stigma against mental health. Too many people don't want to talk about it because it's invisible, it's in your mind and we can't see it."

Elsewhere in his speech, the Duke of Sussex continued: "There is no shame to be able to acknowledge that today is a bad day. Okay? If you woke up this morning feeling sad, if you left school feeling stressed, if you've lost a loved one in your family who you usually turn to or speak to, all of these things you may be led to believe are not for conversation. We are here today to tell you that that is not the case.

"Every single one of those things is completely normal. It is a human reaction, whether it's grief, stress, whatever the feeling is, it comes from experiences you have had."