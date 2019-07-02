Kartik Aaryan posts heartwarming note for Sara Ali Khan on wraps of film 'Aaj Kal'

Bollywood's bubbly actress Sara Ali Khan is making ways in the film industry ever since her grand debut in 'Kedarnath' and 'Simmba'.

The actor is on a high these days, both professionally and personally.

The 23-year-old who has been offered meaty roles in significant movies has catapulted to the top as she will next be seen in leading director Imtiaz Ali's upcoming venture tentatively titled 'Aaj Kal'.

On Monday, Sara took to Instagram to mark the wrap of the shooting of the film, and posted a heartfelt note for her co-star Kartik Aaryan.

Sara has earlier confessed to having a crush on Kartik and has also said she would like to date him.

Posting memorable pictures while the two were shooting together for the film, Sara wrote:



"Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again."

She added, "I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit."

Sara also thanked director Imtiaz for giving her an opportunity in his film and for 'making her dream come true.'

"It's a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories. Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for making my dream come true. I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss," she wrote.

Similar feelings were expressed by Kartik in his post.



Uploading a bunch of candid pictures, the 'Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety' actor wrote:

"66 days were wayyy too less. It's a wrap. A film i never wanted to end. Thank you to my dream director.

He also expressed his desire of working with Sara 'again and again.'

"And couldn't have asked for a better saathi in this journey than Princess @saraalikhan95. Want to work with you again and again and again."

'Aaj Kal' is a sequel to previously released 'Love Aaj Kal' starring Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.



The film also features Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role and is slated to release on Feb 14, 2020.