Sara Ali Khan ecstatic as Kartik Aaryan bags the lead role in ‘Dostana 2’

The ladies’ man at B-Town Kartik Aaryan’s career is starting to surge with offers pouring in from all around with the latest being the sequel to the icon Bollywood hit Dostana.

The 28-year-old Luka Chuppi actor turned to Instagram to announce his next project resulting in congratulatory wishes pouring from all around, however, there was one comment that stood out from the rest as his ‘Aaj Kal’ co-star Sara Ali Khan appeared ecstatic for her dear friend landing a part in film.

“It’s going to be lit,” wrote the newbie with a fire emoji as Kartik wrote: “Maa Da Laadla Bigadne Wala Hai DOSTANA Can't wait to take this franchise forward with my partners in crime @janhvikapoor @collindcunha & d third suitable boy #Dostana2 @karanjohar @[email protected]”



The actor has been riding high as after the release of his films ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ and ‘Luka Chuppi’, he is presently working on Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Aaj Kal’ with Sara Ali Khan and also has ‘Pati, Patni Aur Woh’ in the pipeline.

