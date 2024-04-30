Zack Norman, ‘Romancing The Stone’ star dies at 83

Zack Norman dead at 83

Zack Norman has passed away at the age of 83.



The veteran actor and producer appeared in films including Romancing The Stone, Cadillac Man and several others for director Harry Jaglom and also cameoed on The Nanny, The A-Team, Baywatch and other series lost his life to natural causes on April 28, as per Deadline.

The death news was confirmed to the outlet by the actor’s son-in-law Jeff Briller.

Norman, who was born Howard Zuker on May 27, 1940, attended Harvard Business School and graduated with an executive MBA before going into show business.

He worked the Playboy Clubs, the Flamingo, and Copacabana with the Temptations throughout the later part of the 1960s as a comic. In 1969, he performed stand-up on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, marking his TV debut.

In addition, he starred alongside Robin Williams, Tim Robbins, and Fran Drescher in the 1990 movie Cadillac Man.

He reappeared alongside Drescher in The Nanny, appearing in three special episodes from 1993 to 1995 as Uncle Jack, his character.

In the 1985 two-part Judgement Day episodes of The A-Team, he made an appearance. Norman also appeared in a Baywatch episode from 1993.