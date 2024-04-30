Jon Bon Jovi gushes about son Jake Bongiovi’s fiancée Millie Bobby Brown

Jon Bon Jovi on Millie Bobby Brown as 'new member' in his family

Jon Bon Jovi seems more than happy to welcome her son Jake Bongiovi’s fiancee Millie Bobby Brown in his family as daughter-in-law.



"She's fabulous," the rocker told E! News at the premiere of his new Hulu documentary, Thank You, Goodnight: The Jon Bon Jovi Story.

"She's really wonderful and her and Jake are a great couple."

Jake is not Jon’s only engaged kid, out of his and wife Dorothea Hurley's four children together, sons Jake, 21, Jesse, 29, along with his daughter Stephanie, 30, are also engaged to be married.

"We're taking in three new family members, really. It's an exciting time," Jon says.

Jake, 20, popped the question to Millie, also 20, a year ago, in April 2023, after two years of dating. The proposal happened underwater at the couples favourite subaquatic location, and something dramatic happened.

"He puts the ring on my hand," Millie told Jimmy Fallon in February. "And as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger. Plummets so fast it was like a cinematic movie. Jake throws himself so deep—the diver was like, ‘You can't do that, your ears, literally your brain will explode,'—he throws himself, he does a cinematic, like, grab and saved the ring."