Charlie Puth celebrates Taylor Swift’s new record after ‘TTPD’ nod

Charlie Puth appeared to be flattered by Taylor Swift’s sweeping declaration about him

Charlie Puth is a fan of Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, especially the titular track in which Swift name-checks Puth.

In the song, released April 19, the international pop sensation, 34, mentions how she and a former lover acknowledged that Puth, 32, should have more recognition as an artist.

“You smoked, then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist,” she crooned.

The song has since hit Puth’s radar, who appeared to be flattered by the declaration.

However, it wasn’t until Swift recently celebrated her record-breaking debut of TTPD with 206.1 million album-equivalents per Billboard, that Puth reacted to the mention.

As Swift expressed her gratitude in a carousel post showing behind-the-scenes of her TTPD journey, Puth joined in on the celebration and re-shared the post to his own Instagram Stories.



Particularly, he re-posted the image of a disc with the words “The Tortured Poets Department” scribbled across it in black ink.



Amidst the lyrics mentioning Puth, Swift also pays homage to legendary figures like Dylan Thomas, Patti Smith, and Stevie Nicks, showcasing her admiration for iconic poets and musicians.