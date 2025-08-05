Dolly Parton makes history as she receives prestigious honour

Dolly Patron has made history with the highest honour in her five-decade long music career.

The Jolene singer has been named in Guinness World Records icon for holding 11 record-breaking titles.

As part of the organisation's 70th anniversary celebrations, the Island in the Stream crooner was presented with an Icon certificate at her studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

Craig Glenday, editor in chief at Guinness World Records, said, "Dolly is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated writers and performers in the history of country music, as reflected in her many Guinness World Records certificates, but her reach and influence extends far beyond the musical world. She truly is a living legend, and it’s an honour to bestow GWR Icon status upon her."

Her record titles include her top 10 albums that appeared on Billboard country chart becoming the most studio albums released by a female country singer.

She was also the first country singer to be nominated for EGOT, an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

The Icon certificate has previously been awarded to stars including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Drake, Paul McCartney, and Elton John.

Parton's most recent album was Rockstar, released in 2023, and she recently featured in a deluxe version of Sabrina Carpenter’s Please Please Please.

As for now, the legendary icon is taking a break from music following the death of her beloved husband Carl Dean in March 2025.