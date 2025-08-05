Ariana Grande reveals her side hustle is ‘special’ to her: Here’s why

Ariana Grande has recently revealed her side hustle which is far away from her acting career.

The singer and actress has finally decided to expand her LOVENOTES fragrance collection with her scent, Plush Vanilla launched in collaboration with Sephora on July 31.

Calling it a “new chapter” to her fragrance collection, Ariana spoke to Daily Mail and shared how the launch of the LOVENOTES fragrance collection “was incredibly special” to her.

“I was so excited to continue this story and deliver my next little love letter to my fans,” she told the outlet.

American singer and actress admitted that she “loves” this new chapter of the collection, “the fragrance itself is so addictive and delicious, and I am so excited to have developed this as an exclusive for Sephora”.

“It was such an honour to launch in Sephora and this next step is truly just so exciting and such an honour,” continued the 32-year-old.

Ariana noted that this fragrance is “so divine” and her “favourite” from the LOVENOTES collection.

“I can't wait for everyone to experience Plush Vanilla!” she added.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ariana rose to fame with her role as Glinda in Part 1 of Jon M. Chu's movie adaptation of WICKED.

This year again, the actress will make a comeback to her role as Glinda in the sequel WICKED: FOR GOOD, which will release in theatres on November 21.

Not only that, Ariana also mentioned that she will begin production on the next installment of the Meet The Parents franchise opposite Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller.

As far as her music career was concerned, she reportedly released her seventh album Eternal Sunshine back in March 2024.