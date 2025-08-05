Liam Neeson lets go of final link to late wife amid Pamela Anderson romance

Liam Neeson sparks a new romance with Pamela Anderson 16 years after Natasha Richardson's death

Liam Neeson is finally ready to move on from his painful past as he starts a new chapter with Pamela Anderson.

According to property records filed on Monday, August 4, the Oscar-winning actor has officially sold his longtime New York City penthouse for $10.3 million, The New York Post reported.

The sprawling 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 3-unit home had been with Neeson for over two decades. He and his late wife, Natasha Richardson, purchased the 4,524-square-foot property back in 1999 for about $3.9 million, per Robb Report.

He originally listed it for $12.75 million in 2024 before pulling the listing, then relisted it in March 2025 for $10.75 million, according to the building’s website.

The move comes at a poignant time for Neeson, who is back in the spotlight with The Naked Gun reboot and is also sparking headlines for his blossoming romance with co-star Pamela Anderson, 58 — his first relationship since Richardson’s death in 2009.

"It's a budding romance in the early stages. It's sincere, and it's clear they're smitten with each other," a source recently told People magazine.

The rumoured couple turned heads last week during their joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where they shared warm memories from filming and gushed about working together.