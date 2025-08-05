Offset confirms release date for new album ‘Kiari’

Offset sparks online buzz after Kiari's announcement

Offset recently thrilled fans by unveiling his much-anticipated album, Kiari.

The 33-year-old rapper, who rose to fame with his 20213 single Versace, announced his third album.

On Tuesday, August 5, the Open It Up hitmaker revealed his upcoming album on Instagram with a monochrome portrait featuring himself lying back, exhaling smoke swirls from a lit cigarette.

The caption of the post read, “KIARI • The Album 8/22.”

According to Kurrco, the album will feature NBA YoungBoy, YFN Lucci, Gunna, JID, Teezo Touchdown, John Legend, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Following the announcement, fans flooded social media with excitement.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) one fan wrote, “imma have to see what that song with YFN Lucci talking bout.”

Another added, “Offset and Gunna gotta stop playing and drop a collab.”

It is pertinent to mention that this project marks Offset’s first full-length release since 2023’s Set It Off, which featured Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Cardi B, Mango Foo, Latto, Young Nudy, and Chloe.

However, Kiari does not feature Cardi B, as the 32-year-old rapper and Offset parted ways in 2024 after seven years of marriage.

For the unversed, Kiari is scheduled for release on Friday, August 22, via Motown Records.