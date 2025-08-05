Lizzo gets candid about her struggle with suicidal thoughts

Lizzo has recently weighed in on the darkest period of her life in a new interview.

The About Damn Time crooner, who battled depression after she faced multiple sexual harassment lawsuits in 2023 from former dancers, recalled the lowest phase of her life.

“It got to the point where it's just like, well… You ever get tired of living?” said the 37-year-old while speaking to Women’s Health UK.

Lizzo admitted, “It got to the point where I was like, 'I could die.’”

The musician revealed she never attempted to kill herself but she did think, “If everyone hates you and thinks you're a terrible person, then what's the point?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lizzo also addressed her struggle with binge eating.

“There were times when I would eat so much that my stomach hurt,” mentioned the Truth Hurts singer.

Lizzo opened up that she would feel uncomfortable after eating so much that she couldn't breathe and wouldn't let anyone know.

However, over the last 14 months, the singer disclosed that she has lost 60 pounds through a combination of diet and exercise.

“I like how I look now. I still think I'm big. I'm still wearing plus-size clothing. I have the same rolls,” remarked Lizzo.

The songstress further said that she “got the same belly, the same thighs” but she’s just a smaller version.

“Body positivity has nothing to do with staying the same,” continued the singer.

Lizzo noted that it’s the “radical act of daring to exist loudly and proudly in a society that told you, you shouldn't exist”.