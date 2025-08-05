Denise Richards defies restraining order to save her dogs from ex: Report

Richards filed for divorce from Phypers after seven years of marriage over alleged domestic violence

Denise Richards just proved how far she is willing to go for her fur babies.

Over the weekend, the actress had the cops called on her by her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, after she rushed to their shared Los Angeles property despite having a restraining order against him amid their ongoing divorce.

“Ms. Richards entered the home to retrieve her other dogs after learning that Mr. Phypers had put down one of her dogs without her knowledge or permission,” Richards’ divorce attorney Brett Berman claims in a statement via People magazine — a claim Phypers denies.

Berman emphasised that Richards, 54, first made sure Phypers, 52, was not present at the house on Sunday (August 3) where he currently lives with his parents and brother.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star — who was married to Phypers for seven years — has not lived in the Calabasas, California home for months. She opened up about the unusual living arrangements in a March episode of her 2025 show Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, just four months before filing for divorce over alleged domestic violence.

“I don’t live in our house. Aaron’s mom and dad and his brother, they were gonna stay for a few months; It’s been over three years,” she confessed. Instead, she rented a townhouse to get “space.”

But when she stormed into the house on Sunday, she demanded that they leave the house and also had an altercation with her brother-in-law, per TMZ, who first reported the news.

Authorities were swiftly called, though no arrests were made.