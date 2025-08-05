Chris Hemsworth reflects on memorable experience with Ed Sheeran

Chris Hemsworth has recently reflected on memorable on stage experience with Ed Sheeran.

The Thor actor recalled playing drums at one of Shape of You singer’s shows in Romania.

Recalling that day at a Q&A via Independent, Chris revealed, “It was very much a kind of out of body experience and there’s something about being in unison and in time with, not just a band, but a mass group of people.”

The Extraction actor explained that it was “sort of like a universal prayer or whatever, where people got together, and this sort of intention to point towards something positive in the same direction that there would be some interconnected experience”.

“And that’s what it felt like,” continued the 41-year-old.

Chris mentioned that it was “kind of beyond me at that point. I was just floating along for the ride”.

During the session, the Avengers actor also pointed out that he learned playing the drums as part of the National Geographic series, Limitless: Live Better Now.

While talking about the first series of the show, Chris stated that the first season “almost killed” him “emotionally and physically and that was by design”.

“We discussed, what, if we’re going to do a second season, what would we tackle? What new science is there? What we could expand upon,” remarked the 41-year-old.

Interestingly, Chris also mounted a frozen 600-foot wall to see if there is a benefit to breaking out of his comfort zone in the show.

Meanwhile, The National Geographic show will began streaming on Disney+ on August 15.