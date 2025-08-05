Machine Gun Kelly jokes Megan Fox doesn't trust him with their baby

Megan Fox and MGK welcomed their first child together on March 27, 2025

Megan Fox is in full protective mama bear mode, according to her ex Machine Gun Kelly.

During his Monday, August 4 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, joked that the actress doesn’t fully trust his dad skills when it comes to their infant daughter, Saga Blade.

MGK made the admission while discussing his friend Pete Davidson recent happy news; Davidson is expecting his first child with girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt.

“I feel like me and him always talk about, like, ‘Won’t it be great to just be walking out babies down in strollers?’” he told Fallon, before admitting that “Megan and Elsie [aren’t] ever gonna let us.”

He further explained, “I think that they would be in their heads thinking that we would be looking at the baby and go, ‘Okay. What do we do?’” and that “the diapers end up on our heads or something.”

MGK, 35, and Fox, 39, welcomed their first child together on March 27, 2025, just months after announcing the end of their engagement. They had previously experienced a miscarriage.

Notably, though, neither MGK nor Fox are first-time parents. MGK shares a teenage daughter, Casie, with his ex, Emma Cannon. Meanwhile, Fox shares three young sons with her ex, Brian Austin Green.