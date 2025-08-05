Inside Nick Cannon's unconventional advice to his daughters

Nick Cannon, the 43-year-old actor and entrepreneur, has been making headlines with his unorthodox parenting approach.

In a recent interview, Cannon shared his thoughts on dating and relationships with his daughters.

His advice has been described as "shocking" by some, but it's clear that he's coming from a place of love and a desire to prepare his children for the complexities of life.

Cannon, who practices polygamy and has multiple children with different partners, including ex-wife Mariah Carey, told his daughters that they don't need a man to be complete.

He also encouraged them to consider non-traditional relationship structures, including polygamy. While some may view his advice as unconventional, Cannon's goal is to empower his daughters to make their own choices and live their lives on their own terms.

Cannon's approach to parenting is centered around personal growth and self-love. He wants his daughters to prioritize their own development and happiness, rather than seeking validation from others.

By doing so, he hopes to give them the confidence and resilience they need to navigate the challenges of life.

Cannon's views on relationships and dating may not be for everyone, but they're undoubtedly shaped by his own experiences and values. As a father, he's committed to raising his children to be strong, independent, and true to themselves.

Whether or not his daughters will follow in his footsteps remains to be seen, but it's clear that they're being raised with a unique perspective on life and relationships.