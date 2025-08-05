Katy Perry in hot waters for court battle over $15 million mansion

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger dragged into the controversy

Katy Perry is involved in court fight over $15 million mansion, and Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger seem to be getting dragged into the controversy.

The 40-year-old is reportedly going to be asked questions in court over the speculations that Orlando Bloom’s ex gave her $15 million mansion in Santa Barbara, California on rent basis to Chris Pratt.

The pop star is expected to face questions about June report that the 46-year-old along with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger moved into the residence.

The property under discussion is an 8-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 9,285 square-foot estate and was bought by the Firework hitmaker from Carl Westcott in 2020.

The 85-year-old Westcott later tried to back out of the deal with the reason that he was not in the right mindset while doing the deal with the Lifetimes Tour performer because of the influence of painkillers he had been taking post-op.

Matters reached to an extent that the property’s seller filed a lawsuit again Bernie Gudvi, former American Idol judge’s manager, through whom the singer had made the purchase.

Apparently, Gudvi didn’t agree to end the deal.

For the unversed, the trial began in November, 2023 which resulted in the judge giving verdict in the favour of mother of one. The court announced her to be the rightful owner.