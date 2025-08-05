George Clooney claps back at trolls calling him out for his roles

George Clooney silences haters who question his versatility

George Clooney knows how to respond to critics who still attack him for his acting chops.

The 64-year-old has been constantly under criticism from various people including movie critics, Oscar-winning filmmakers, US President and most recently Hunter Biden.

Therefore, when talking to Vanity Fair in a recent exclusive interview, he replied to his haters.

"Do people say that I only play myself? I don’t give a s---," Clooney shared with the interviewer, "There aren’t that many guys in my age group that are allowed to do both broad comedies like O Brother [Where Art Thou?] and then do Michael Clayton or Syriana. So if that means I’m playing myself all the time, I don’t give a s---."

He further revealed, "Have you ever tried playing yourself? It’s hard to do.”

For the unversed, Clooney has recently regained the status of Hollywood’s silver fox after dying his hair black for his Broadway play Good Night, and Good Luck.

The American actor is set to star in Jay Kelly by Noah Baumach as ‘a world famous movie star who faces a personal reckoning when he travels to an Italian film festival to receive an award’, as per Entertainment Weekly.