Chappell Roan finally breaks silence on second album release

Chappell Roan has recently broken silence on second album release after delivering a new song to fans.

The singer has released three singles, The Subway, The Giver and Good Luck, Babe after her debut album’s release, but she finally gave her response about her second album.

While speaking to Vogue, Roan declared, “The second project doesn’t exist yet.”

“There is no album. There is no collection of songs,” said the 27-year-old.

Roan explained that it took her “five years to write the first one, and it’s probably going to take at least five to write the next,” as she referred to her debut album, 2023’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

The Grammy winner mentioned, “I’m not that type of writer that can pump it out.”

Roan further said, “I don’t think I make good music whenever I force myself to do anything.”

“I see some comments sometimes, like, ‘She’s everywhere except that damn studio,’” continued the Casual crooner.

Roan mentioned that even if she was “in the studio 12 hours a day, every single day, that does not mean that you would get an album any faster”.

Reflecting on why The Subway took so much time, the musician added, “I just wasn’t ready to put it out yet. It was just too painful. I was just too angry and scared — just about my life — to put it out.”