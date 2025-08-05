Diddy says he's eating maggot infested food in 'inhumane' prison conditions

Diddy's sentencing is scheduled for October 3

Sean “Diddy” Combs is trying a different tactic to get out of prison until his sentencing.

Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo filed a letter on Sunday, August 3, urging Judge Arun Subramanian to grant bail ahead of the rapper’s October 3 sentencing, according to Page Six.

In the filing, Agnifilo slammed conditions at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre, calling it “inhumane” and claiming that prisoners are served “expired or infested with maggots” food.

“The maggot-infested food captured in that photo is, unfortunately, not an uncommon experience,” Agnifilo wrote, arguing that such treatment — paired with ongoing lockdowns — qualified as “exceptional circumstances.”

But Judge Subramanian wasn’t swayed and denied the request, calling Combs a “risk of flight or danger” in his ruling.

The Bad Boy Records founder, 54, has been held at MDC since his September 2024 arrest on charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution.

His trial began in May 2025 and ended eight weeks later with a partial conviction: he was found guilty of two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution and acquitted of the more serious charges.