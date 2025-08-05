Halsey opens about being 'picky' while choosing her acting debut project

Halsey features in 'Americana' with Sydney Sweeney

Halsey, singer-songwriter, made her acting debut with film, Americana in 2023.

Directed Tony Tost, the crime thriller featured the 30-year-old artist alongside Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser, Simon Rex and Zahn Hauser.

While talking about the film, the Closer hitmaker added that she was "cautiously picky" about making the decision about her first ever acting project.

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter at the LA premiere of the movie, Halsey stated, "I'd been waiting a really long time, I'd been really cautiously picky about what I was going to do for my first project for getting into this world, into this space.”

The Gasoline vocalist opened that she felt connected with the script of the film.

"Tony reached out and he was so personable and so talented, and I just really connected with the script and the character. Little did I know we were going to be making it during Covid, which was a crazy experience”, she added.

Backed by Lionsgate, Americana follows the story of a shy waitress and a military veteran who finds themselves in the crosshairs of a brutal criminal as they try to retrieve a erratic Native American artifact.