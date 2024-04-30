Rihanna dishes out new details about her highly anticipated album, R9

Rihanna spills the tea about new album R9

Rihanna has recently shared major update about her much-anticipated album, R9 during a Fenty Beauty event over the weekend.



On April 29, speaking to Extra, Rihanna said, "It's gonna be amazing. It has to be — that is the only reason it's not out yet."

"If I'm not feeling it and I'm not feeling like it represents the evolution, the time I spent away. There should be a show of growth, right?" remarked the 36-year-old.

Rihanna told the outlet, "I want to play, and I feel like music is a playground, and I want to have fun with it and show truly where I am at."

"I'm not a big collaborator... It has to be very intentional, so I'll know when I have the record," added the Umbrella hit-maker.

Earlier at a London event honouring the release of her new Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone sneaker on April 17, Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight that the new album will be "worth the wait".

The songstress also discussed about her two sons' future, whom she share with her longtime partner A$AP Rocky.

"I mean, it's up to them. I already got stuff that I feel like I can make hits out of. Really," she mentioned.

Meanwhile, ET questioned about the release date for R9, Rihanna revealed she has no idea, adding, "I wanna know, too."