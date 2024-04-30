Sylvester Stallone charged $3 Million a day to work in ‘Armored’

Sylvester Stallone paycheck on 'Armored' revealed

Sylvester Stallone allegedly charged over $3 million to star in Randall Emmett’s movie, Armored, without knowing the filmmaker was producing and directing the project.



Stallone got on the set of the movie being completely unaware of the fact that Emmett was both the director and producer of the movie, as Los Angeles Times claimed via several sources.

However, the filmmaker stated that Stallone was not surprised by Emmett’s “presence” on set.

As per the publication, several cast members reported that Stallone was paid $3.5 million for one day’s work on Armored, a movie which was made during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike with a waiver from the union.

“When Stallone got there, Randall asked the DP to come in and talk to Sly with him,” one on-set witness told the outlet.

“He said, ‘Sly doesn’t quite know that I’m directing this. I want you to back me up that this [film shoot] is going poorly and I need to take over the ship.’”

“Stallone basically took over for that one day,” prop master Steve Noell shared.

Some crew members also gushed about the set of the movie.

“The set was safe and all crew and vendors were paid,” line producer Josh Fruehling shared. First assistant director Gustavo Peña added, “Overall, the shoot went without incident.”