The Osbournes' family's honest reaction to Ozzy's induction into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Ozzy Osbournes' family address his second induction into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osbournes have recently shared their reaction to Ozzy's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist.



Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Sharon said, "Ozzy was inducted with Black Sabbath, and for him to get in as a solo artist will be a huge achievement for him and one that he really does deserve."

Ozzy's daughter Kelly told the outlet, "Oh, that's so exciting,"ahead of the announcement that Ozzy would join the organisation as a soloist.

Sharon, on the other hand, noted, "It's for Ozzy and it's an honor for him to be in a small group of people who have been inducted twice."

Ozzy's son Jack quipped, "I can easily say this will be the first time I've ever watched American Idol," referring to the announcement made by Ryan Seacrest and Lionel Richie during the April 21 episode of American Idol.

Sharon chimed in and remarked, "And Ozzy too, Jack. I don't think Ozzy's ever watched the show, so it will be a first."

Earlier in a Billboard interview, Ozzy stated he's "more than honoured to receive his second induction, which feels big and different from his first".

"It’s been a much larger part of my overall music career as a whole," added Ozzy.

Meanwhile, The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air live on October 19.