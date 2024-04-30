Ryan Reynolds accuses 'Deadpool and Wolverine' co-star Hugh Jackman of jealousy

Ryan Reynolds got candid about Hugh Jackman being a “jealous” friend.



In an interview with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the season 3 premiere of Welcome to Wrexham, Reynolds talked about his bromances with his longtime friend and Deadpool and Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman and his Wrexham AFC co-owner Rob McElhenney.

"Oh, he's a very jealous person," Reynolds, 47, said of Jackman, 55, accepting his friendship with McElhenney, 47.

"It's a real proprietary sense of meaning in everything I do... [I'm] just Hugh's little meat puppet."

However, Reynolds also revealed how Jackman and McElhenney got along easily, because of the formers own FX comedy, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

"He was actually a big It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fan," Reynolds shared. "So this is kind of his match made in heaven for him."

Jackman also loves Wrexham.

"He loves Wrexham," The Adam Project star said. "He follows along from home. Yeah, it's kind of a family affair."

"Hugh actually came to our first game of the season this year, which was our first game in the EFL (English Football League)," McElhenney added, who was also at the interview.

"We just plain old got our as*es smacked, and he was there to watch every second of it."