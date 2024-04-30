Taylor Swift celebrates second time dominating Billboard Top 10

Taylor Swift is the only artist to secure all the spots on the Billboard Top 10 charts

Taylor Swift continues to dominate the music scene with her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, as she fills every spot on the Billboard Hot 100's top 10 chart for the week of May 4.

Not stopping there, she even secured spots 11 through 14 of the charts.



Acknowledging this remarkable achievement, Swift graciously thanks her fans for their unwavering support, expressing her disbelief at the historic milestone.

“You’ve outdone yourselves, this is unbelievable,” she wrote on top of Billboard’s post announcing the achievement, which she shared to her Instagram Stories.



Among the top 10 tracks are collaborations from TTPD, including Fortnight featuring Post Malone and Florida!!! featuring Florence Welch, both making significant waves on the charts.

Swift's track Fortnight adds another accolade to her repertoire, marking her 12th career Hot 100 No. 1, according to Billboard.

Alongside the chart-toppers are songs like the titular track The Tortured Poets Department, Down Bad, I Can Do It with a Broken Heart, and more, showcasing Swift's diverse range and lyrical prowess.

This isn't the first time Swift has made history on the charts; following her 2022 album Midnights, she became the only artist to monopolise Billboard's top 10 slots, further solidifying her status as a musical powerhouse.