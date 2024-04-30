Tom Holland helps Zendaya through ‘stress’ of ‘The Challengers’ release: Report

Zendaya plays aspiring an aspiring tennis star turned coach, Tashi Duncan



Tom Holland is ever the supportive boyfriend to Zendaya as she navigates the release of her new film, The Challengers.



According to People Magazine, the 27-year-old actress “was a little stressed” ahead of the film’s release on April 26 and was “worrying about how it would perform.”

A source spilled to the outlet, “Getting this role was a really big deal to her. She did insane prep for it and has been so involved with every aspect of the film and promotion.”

However, Holland – whom Zendaya has been dating since at least 2021 – has been a good support system for her, alongside her family and friends.

The source added, “Her family’s been super supportive throughout all of it, and Tom of course. They’re very, very cute together.”

Indeed, Holland, 27, has publicly shown his support for Zendaya’s latest project, announcing his weekend plans on Instagram by sharing a poster of The Challengers and writing, “I know what I’m doing this weekend!”



Previously, the Euphoria star expressed her nerves ahead of the movie’s release in an Instagram post.

She wrote, “This is my first time leading a film in this way so ya girls been nervous but everyones excitement and encouragement has meant the world to me. I’m so honored that I get to do this beside these incredibly talented, brilliant and hilarious people and on behalf of all of us, we hope you enjoy the film and again… try not to judge the characters too much lol but also #teamtashi."