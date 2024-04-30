Beyonce, daughter Blue Ivy, lend voices to upcoming ‘Lion King’ movie

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ is an upcoming prequel to the 2019 live action remake of the Disney animated film

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are pairing up for a powerful performance again.

The mother-daughter duo – who made their stage debut during Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour – are lending their voices to the upcoming film, Mufasa: The Lion King.

In the movie, which is a prequel to the 2019 live action remake of the Disney animated film, Beyoncé, 42, returns to voice Simba’s love interest Nala while Blue Ivy, 11, voices Nala and Simba’s daughter, Kiara.

The film is set to release on December 20, 2024, and the first trailer for the movie just dropped, which Queen Bey shared to her Instagram Stories as well.



Speaking to People Magazine, the film’s director Barry Jenkins reflected about the casting choice and the Knowles girls’ dynamic in the studio.



“I thought there was something really lovely about having this other and daughter get to play together, to work together,” Jenkins noted.

Production for the film began “back in 2020 or 2021,” and Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour in 2023 overlapped with the filmmaking process.

Notably, Blue – the oldest child of Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z – joined her mother on stage for the first time,

Jenkins noted, “I feel like Blue grew quite a bit over the course of that tour,” adding about the mother-daughter duo, “This movie is kind of like this snapshot, this time capsule of a moment in their lives that I think is really beautiful. And it absolutely worked for the film.”

He further applauded the multi-Grammy winner for her approach to working with Ivy.

“Beyoncé is this larger-than-life figure, but when she’s working with her daughter, when she’s in the room with her daughter, she’s a mom first. So much of that energy bled into the film,” he shared.