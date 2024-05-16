[embed_video1 url=videoid6352912249112 style=center playertype=bc] Steve Carell praises John Krasinski’s ‘directorial’ skills on ‘IF’ set

John Krasinski reflected on his memorable first meeting with The Office co-star Steve Carell, as they reunited for IF.



The Quiet Place star, in talks with People magazine, recalled how Carell made him emotional on the set of the animated movie.

“When he came in, I thought I would have the best time ever, and I did,” Krasinski said. “But the first thing he did was make me cry, which sounds sad but it was amazing.”

Krasinski and Carell joined forces on NBC’s Emmy-winning comedy series, The Office, from 2005 to 2011. The two played the role of Michael Scott and Jim Halpert, respectively.

The two stars after the comedy series re-joined on the sets of IF, when Carell came in to do voiceover work, Krasinski said the star gave “the greatest brother speech about how proud he was of me and how much he loved the script.”

“He said, ‘I knew you’d go on to be a writer-director.’ I said, ‘I didn’t even know that.’ He just said, ‘I’m so proud of you and keep going, and I’ve watched everything and [I’m] cheering you on from the sidelines,’ ” the Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan star recalled of their conversation.

“So I wept at the beginning of our VO session, and then luckily he jumped into being Blue and cheered me up. It was great.”

The animated series IF, which is written and directed by Krasinski, will hit the cinemas on May 17.