Duchess Sophie inspires Prince Harry to make surprising decision

Duchess Sophie, King Charles III's loyal companion, has seemingly inspired her nephew Prince Harry to make a surprising decision.

The Duke of Sussex suddenly stole the spotlight from King Charles and Queen Camilla with his secret visit to Ukraine, where he met war victims, becoming the second member of the Royal Family to travel to the war-torn country.

Harry, who served almost a decade in the British Army, visited the Superhumans Center, an orthopedic clinic in Lviv that treats and rehabilitates wounded military personnel and civilians.

The 40-year-old has taken a bold step as he followed the Duchess of Edinburgh, who made history as the first royal to visit Ukraine since conflict with Russia.

Royal commentator Michael Cole previously praised the Duchess of Edinburgh for her groundbreaking visit to Ukraine.

Cole, on GB News, said: "She is the first royal personage to go to Ukraine. She went there, she did her job, and she did it very well."

Harry's trip was part of his ongoing work with wounded veterans through his Invictus Games Foundation. However, some believe it was an effort to meltdown his father's heart, who also supports and hails the courage of war victims.

With his secret move, Prince William's younger brother has seemingly sent a message to King Charles that he's doing the same job even being out of the Firm.

Meanwhile, Cole went on saying that it was "exactly the sort of job that Prince Harry should have been doing, that was made for him."

He highlighted that such a role would have been particularly fitting given Harry's military background, adding: "He served two tours of duty in Afghanistan, and he could go out there, he could talk to the soldiers."

The expert praised the Duke for his move, saying that he would understand the wounded and the injured. It was a brilliant innovation when he set up Invictus.

The commentator also revealed: "William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, were very instrumental through their foundation in encouraging Harry when he set up the Invictus Games."

The Duke was in central London earlier this week for a Court of Appeal hearing over his security arrangements in the UK before travelling to Ukraine.

The visit to the area which has frequently been targeted with Russian missiles, demonstrates Harry's continued commitment to veterans' causes.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father was accompanied by a contingent from his Invictus Games Foundation, including four veterans who have themselves undergone similar rehabilitation experiences.