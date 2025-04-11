Inside Prince William, Princess Kate ski holiday with George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been making it to the headlines for a special reason.

As per the New York Post, the royal couple took their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, on a ski holiday last week in the French Alps during their school break.

Dressed in ski suits, the Wales family was seen enjoying their time up in the snowy mountains as they were clicked by paparazzi.

For the recent outing, Princess Catherine donned navy pants, a white and navy jacket and pink goggles.

On the other hand, the Prince of Wales was in red ski pants, a navy helmet and a navy jacket with white and red stripes.

For his part, William hit the slopes in red ski pants, a navy helmet and a navy jacket with white and red stripes. King Charles' son was also photographed sitting in a chair lift all alone.

It is important to note that William and Kate, who are seemingly on break from royal duties, have been spending quality time with their kids.

On April 9, the future King and his firstborn were spotted witnessing the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and Aston Villa F.C., sparking reactions among fans.