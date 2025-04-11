‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Jessica Capshaw almost made it to ‘The White Lotus’

The Grey’s Anatomy star Jessica Capshaw shared she came really close to checking into The White Lotus season three.

In a conversation with her co-star, Camilla Luddington, on their Call It What It Is podcast, the actress, who played Dr. Arizona Robbins in the medical drama, revealed she auditioned for a role in the vacation saga but lost it to Leslie Bibb, whose performance she remarked as "fantastic."

"I auditioned for Leslie Bibb’s part, and I remember getting to the audition and being like — I mean, I’m just such a huge fan of the show, so I was giddy with excitement," Capshaw, 48, recalled.

However, despite not getting the role of Kate in The White Lotus, the actress got candid on not giving up on auditions and keeping trying until she finally books a room in the luxurious tropical resort.

"I’ll audition, I’ll keep auditioning. That’s what I did for Grey’s," The Practice alum said determinedly. "I loved Grey’s Anatomy, and I was like, 'I’ll audition all the times!' And I took three times, so I’m hoping it’ll just take two for Mike White and The White Lotus. I’ll just keep going."

After adding Grey’s Anatomy to her acting credits, Capshaw has eyed and is ready to take multiple auditions for The White Lotus.