Prince Harry leaves William, Kate stunned with special milestone as royal

Prince Harry achieved major honour as a royal with his latest move, leaving the royal couple Prince William and Princess Kate stunned.

The Duke of Sussex became the second royal after Duchess Sophie, who paid a visit to a war-hit Ukraine after appearing in London court for a two-day hearing of his security case.

According to Harry and Meghan Markle's office, King Charles' son visited the Superhumans Center in Lviv, which is a "world-class" facility "providing prosthesis, rehabilitation, reconstructive surgery, and psychological care for those affected by the war."

In a video message, Harry was seen talking about his meaningful first visit to Ukraine. He stated, "It's an absolute honour and privilege to be able to travel here with the Invictus delegation and to come here to Superhumans Center and see what an absolutely mind-blowing care and rehabilitation that is provided here..."

The father-of-two also joined the surgical team in the operating theatre of the centre. He "observed a live surgery, gaining direct insight into the complex procedures that are playing a vital role in the recovery of patients."

Harry engaged in conversation with patients, medical staff, family members and the Ukrainian Invictus Games team during his visit.

The Duke of Sussex's special milestone must have made proud to his father King Charles as he continued his support for a humanitarian cause like the royal family.