Jelly Roll expresses elation over his drastic weight loss milestone

Jelly Roll has recently expressed his elation over his weight loss journey.

During an appearance on Pat McAfee’s Big Night Aht live show on April 9, Jelly celebrated his weight loss milestone.

When asked about his progress, the country musician revealed, “I started at 540 lbs. I’m 357 lbs. [as of] this morning, baby!”

Jelly also opened up about his plans for the near future that he is “going to lose another 100 lbs”.

The Save Me crooner shared that the reason that he would like “to go skydiving with my wife in Sweden!”

To which, the host replied, “Live a little bit! Well, we’re all proud of you, we need you to survive, brother, you’re one of the good ones.”

Jelly, who tied the knot in 2016, disclosed about his weight and his goal as he appeared on his wife’s Dumb Blonde podcast back in 2024.

“What I want the world to know, and I want people to see is that I didn't become successful because of my weight,” remarked the musician.

Jelly mentioned, “I became successful in spite of it. I somehow managed to be this successful carrying 550 pounds. That's insane.”

Reflecting on his aspiration, the singer added, “I wanna be on the cover of Men's Health by March of 2026.”