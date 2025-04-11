Maestro star Matt Bomer as Ken in Barbie?

Matt Bomer turned down role of Ken for Maestro: Source

White Collar's Matt Bomer could have been Ken from Barbie, but he doesn't regret not playing it.

The Magic Mike star who had a busy 2022 due to filming historical romance drama Fellow Travelers and the Oscar-nominated Maestro was offered to play the beloved Barbie character.

Previously talking to Business Insider, the Mid-Century Modern actor had revealed that he had auditioned to play one of the Kens in the Margot Robbie starrer.

The 47-year-old, however, had to step away from Greta Gerwig's flick as it would have robbed him his family time. Moreover, not playing Ken would have given him more time to focus on Bradley Cooper starrer Maestro.

Simon Halls partner further mentioned that in case otherwise 'Maestro wouldn't have been the same experience for me' as he would have had to fly back and forth to film both movies simultaneously.

The American actor who is currently busy promoting new Hulu sitcom, Mid-Century Modern recently called out tabloids for publicly outing him before he could do it when he was playing the famed Neal Caffrey from White Collar.