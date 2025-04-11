Dua Lipa finally reunites with Callum Turner after weeks of separation

Pop singer Dua Lipa reunited with her family and boyfriend Callum Turner weeks after wrapping up the power-packed Australian leg of her Radical Optimism tour.

The Levitating singer is spending quality time with her loved ones after returning home to get charged before embarking on her European concerts.

On Thursday, April 10, the three-time Grammy winner posted a photo dump on her Instagram, offering a glimpse of her outings with her partner, friends and pets.

"Home home home sweet home home home home," she captioned the 13-slide carousel, featuring the alleged engaged couple, enjoying in what appears to be bar, in the cover photo.

The intimate picture captured the Illusion singer sitting in Masters of the Air star’s lap as he wrapped his arms around her and at the same time planted a sweet kiss on her head while she takes a sip from her glass.

The following slides shows the pair enjoying a football game from the stands along with a friend, a snapshot of Lipa and Callum’s shadow on a roadside walkway and more.

The two first sparked romance rumours earlier in 2024 and continued to fuel the speculations with dates nights. Recently the romance rumours have been shifted to engagement rumours after a year of dating.

On the work front, Lipa has recently completed a series of concerts in Australia and New Zealand and will kick off the European leg in May.