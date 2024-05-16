Britney Spears 'misses' her 'beautiful' family amid years-long feud: Photo

Britney Spears has recently confessed she's "missing" her family amid their ongoing feud.
On May 15, the Toxic crooner took to Instagram and posted a photo of her mom, Lynne Spears, alongside her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughters eating at a kids' table.
In the caption, the songstress wrote, "We all have issues with our family but dear God you can’t help how much you love them."
"I’m not in this picture but I sure as hell feel like I am," continued the 42-year-old.
Britney remarked, "On a side note … If you know me, I’ve always ended up at this kids table at every function I’ve ever been to."
"The most elite expensive dinners and I always find myself just like this sitting in the back with the kids!!! penned the Womanizer songstress.
Britney mentioned, "I’m posting this pic because my family is absolutely beautiful and I miss them."
"So not to sound righteous but in a world of chaos and confusion the trickery of the devil is to mislead you and humiliate you … and make you think you’re less than!" she noted.
In the end, Britney added, "I wanted to share this pic because although I’m not in it… I sure as hell felt as though I was!"
Meanwhile, the singer also gave photo credit to Yasmin Mogahed and even shared a cover of her book, Reclaim Your Heart.
