Sophie Turner renounces being labeled as ex Joe Jonas’ ‘wife’

Sophie Turner did not like where she stood before public when she was married to Joe Jonas.

The 28-year-old laid it all bare in a new interview with British Vogue, as she recalled dealing with backlash after news of her divorce with the singer broke last September.

She also expanded on her feelings of homesickness after moving to the United States with her now-estranged husband and their two kids.

“There was a lot of attention on the three brothers, and the wives,” the Do Revenge actress shared with the outlet. “Well, we were always called the wives, and I hated that.”

“It was kind of this plus-one feeling,” Sophie added, clarifying “that’s nothing to do with him – in no way did he make me feel that – it was just that the perception of us was as the groupies in the band.”

Sophie and Joe were first linked after the latter messaged her on Instagram in 2016. They ended up getting married in a secret wedding in Las Vegas and moved to the States.

Together, they welcomed two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 2.