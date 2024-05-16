Cardi B scraps plans for album this year as she unleashes rage on fans

Cardi B backpedaled on her promise to release an album this year following a series of back and forth with her fans.

The 31-year-old singer appeared to be triggered by a fan’s post on X, formerly Twitter, where they mocked her former statements about the upcoming album.

“‘I’m so excited to put out new music.’ ‘I can’t wait to drop my album.’ ‘Wait until I drop this song.’ ‘Album coming soon’,” they wrote.

The WAP singer couldn’t hold back and went on to engage in a lengthy back and forth with the fans, as she pushed back against the pressure.

She also accused the fan of gaslighting her to boost their own ego, insinuating she belongs to the fandom of her rap rival Nicki Minaj.

In response to another fan suggesting the singer to “pull back from social media platforms,” Cardi B have her final stance on the prospective release of the album.

“Exactly and I tell myself this all the time ..and I hate that I fall back and start interacting again and it bites me in the a**,” the Bodak Yellow rapper claimed. “anyway NO album this year I don't care I'm relaxing this year ..Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer.”

Screenshot sourced from Complex

When another user affirmed they “already knew that,” the rapper added: “Good well now I’m confirming !!”