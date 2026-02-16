Rose Byrne continues winning streak after Golden Globe Awards victory

Rose Byrne has won another accolade for her performance in her movie, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

After winning a Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy in January, Rose bragged second trophy this time at the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards for best lead performance.

During her acceptance speech, she said, "I share this with Mary Bronstein, my writer, director, who fought for eight years to get this movie made. It’s a deeply personal story. I love you, Mary.”

The Australian actress continued, “This character of Linda really could only exist in an independent film. She’s fierce and she’s gracious and she’s a middle-aged woman."

“I’m from Australia, and it’s really all independent film there, so I feel very at home here," Rose added.

Other actresses who were also nominated for the same category were Keke Palmer for One of Them Days, Everett Blunck for The Plague, Tessa Thompson for Hedda, Kathleen Chalfant for Familiar Touch, Chang Chen for Lucky Lu, Joel Edgerton for Train Dreams, Dylan O’Brien for Twinless and a couple of more actors.

Previous year, the award for best lead performance was given to Mikey Madison for Sean Baker's Anora.