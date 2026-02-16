Brooklyn Beckham makes this promise to Nicola Peltz amid family feud

Brooklyn Beckham has publicly reaffirmed his loyalty to his wife, Nicola Peltz, amid ongoing tensions with his parents.

The 26-year-old shared a Valentine’s Day post on Instagram featuring a photo of himself kissing Peltz.

"Happy Valentine's Day baby x. I am the luckiest person in the world to be able to call you my Valentine every year x. I love you more than you know and I will forever protect and love you x," he wrote in the caption.

Brooklyn also shared moments from the couple’s private Valentine’s celebration, including an intimate dinner and luxury wine. Peltz later reposted the same image with her own tribute, describing her husband as her “forever Valentine” and praising their life together.

Her caption read, "Love you more every day!! 'I'm so lucky I get to call you my forever Valentine. You're the most beautiful human and I love doing life with you."

The couple's Valentine's Day tributes follow Brooklyn's January social media statement accusing his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, of trying to damage his marriage and causing severe anxiety.

The situation escalated further after Brooklyn unfollowed Gordon Ramsay on social media. The chef had recently commented publicly on the feud, suggesting Brooklyn’s strong attachment to Peltz may have influenced his distance from his parents.

Ramsay said he respects Brooklyn’s effort to build his own path but warned that family bonds can carry long-term emotional weight.

Ramsay also rejected claims that Victoria behaved inappropriately during Brooklyn and Peltz’s 2022 wedding.