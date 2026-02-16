Maya Hawke marries Christian Lee Hutson in New York ceremony
Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson first linked romantically in 2023
Maya Hawke is officially married after tying the knot with musician Christian Lee Hutson in a Valentine’s Day ceremony in New York City.
The couple reportedly celebrated on city streets alongside their bridal party.
The event drew several high-profile guests, including Hawke’s parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. Castmates from Stranger Things were also present, per People Magazine. Attendees reportedly included Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, and Charlie Heaton.
Hawke wore a sleeveless white gown with a full skirt and long train, while Hutson chose a traditional black tuxedo with a bow tie.
The couple was first linked romantically in 2023, though they had known each other for years through music collaborations. Hutson helped produce Hawke’s albums Moss and Chaos Angel, the latter released in 2024. She has previously described him as a “poet musical genius.”
The pair has also supported each other’s projects. Hawke contributed vocals to Hutson’s album Paradise Pop. 10 and joined him on tour last year.
Before the relationship, Hawke dated Spencer Barnett and Tom Sturridge.
