Adam Sandler is officially making a comeback in Happy Gilmore 2

Adam Sandler is geared up for Happy Gilmore 2: Deets inside

Adam Sandler is going to make a comeback in Happy Gilmore 2.



On May 15, Netflix has officially announced at its presentation to advertisers that it was moving forward with Happy Gilmore 2 with Adam Sandler on board to reprise his role as the "titular rage golfer".

Rumours first started after Christopher McDonald, who played Adam's rival Shooter McGavin in the 1996 original comedy, revealed that a script was in the work earlier this year.

"I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says to me, 'McDonald, you're gonna love this,'" he told Cleveland radio's Ken Carman Show.

Christopher mentioned, "I said, 'What?' He says, 'How about that,' and he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2."

"Maybe you should cut that out because I don’t wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, 'Well, that would be awesome.' So it's in the works. Fans demand it, damn it!" he stated.

Not only Christoper, Drew Barrymore also teased on her talk show about Happy Gilmore sequel.

"This just in, I have breaking news…. I’ll just say this, from my source, that [Happy Gilmore 2] is in process," added the Never Been Kissed actress.

Meanwhile, the original Happy Gilmore grossed nearly $40 million at the worldwide box office in 1996, making Adam one of the biggest comedy stars of the decade.