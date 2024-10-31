Ian Somerhalder's wife Nikki Reed shares retirement plan: 'I don’t want to be...'

Ian Somerhalder believes his acting career is "in the rearview mirror"

Ian Somerhalder's wife Nikki Reed opened up about her retirement plans amid peak of her career.

In a joint interview with Somerhalder, Nikki shared her perspective on work break which totally differs from her husband's view.

“Ian, at one point, made a very definitive statement. And I just want to say right here that I don’t want to be lumped in with his definitive statement,” said Nikki

Moreover, Reed clarified that the The Vampire Diaries star's decision to take a halt from his acting career acting are of his own.

She bluntly added, “I feel like there are no doors that are ever closed. But it’s just not on the forefront of my mind right now. I’m running two companies."

Meanwhile, the duo is busy raising a family and working on the projects of their firms, 'The Absorption Company' and 'BaYou with Love'.

She further revealed that the jam-packed schedule will not refrain her from pursuing acting career in future, reported US Weekly.

This comes after Ian Somerhalder hinted towards his wife's retirement, while speaking to a publication about his on-screen career.