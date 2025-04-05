Lily Allen’s career takes unexpected turn after 'heartbreaking' divorce

Lily Allen, pop queen turned actress who earlier spent days crying over her ex-husband’s betrayal, has just made a surprising move in her career, leaving fans excited.

The 39-year-old singer auditioned for The White Lotus, hit HBO show known for its drama and stunning locations. However, fans were taken aback as they’ve never really seen the singer in this kind of role before.

While speaking on 'Miss Me' podcast, Lily shared: "I haven't auditioned for anything really. I did do a self-tape for 'The White Lotus' and obviously did not get it. But I think I'm a bit scared of doing self-tapes.”

"Maybe now I would do them because I don't think people give as much of a s*** about me anymore,” she added.

The music icon continued, "Back in the day I didn't like the idea of casting officers having a tape of me in case they would share it with other people. Now I don't really subscribe to that fear so much, I don't really care."

However, Lily Allen has scored some exciting stage roles and is now set to take the lead in a fresh version of Ibsen's Hedda which his directed by Matthew Dunster.